Tough Times For Potter's Cay - But Still Helping Storm Victims

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE growing tensions at Potter’s Cay Dock, vendors remain committed to doing their part to assist those who were adversely affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Early last month, the Category Five Storm pummeled Abaco and Grand Bahama, destroying many homes and businesses, while also leaving thousands displaced.

In response to the devastation left in Dorian’s wake, many local and international organisations joined forces to assist with the relief and recovery efforts in the storm-impacted islands.

And for some Potter’s Cay vendors, they too wanted to contribute to the relief efforts despite concerns about the major decline in business at the site.

One way of doing this, one stall holder said, was opening a water drive at the popular hub for hurricane victims who may be in need of water.

Owner of TC’s Bayview, Maltese Davis said: “We wanted to give something to the Hurricane Dorian relief for persons that are in distress and so we got together with a team of our vendors and we all put together and got like 50 cases of water that we would like to donate to the victims.”

According to Ms Davis, at least five persons have participated in the water drive so far.

While she is anticipating more, she said she wants more victims to visit the site and collect water at the respective stalls.

“Of course, I know the word is going to get out because I have circulated it to some of my relatives from Abaco. But, we’re really asking for more (hurricane victims) to come to Archie’s or Tall Boy’s stall to collect water,” she added.

Ms Davis also told The Tribune that vendors are open to accepting water donations from the public.

“If persons are willing to add to the cases that we have to assist with the victims, we will gladly accept. You can go to (Archie’s or Tall Boys) to drop off the water there so we can get it out to the victims,” she said.