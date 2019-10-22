THE government has announced that Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright has been appointed as the new acting port controller.

He is responsible for all government operated port facilities within the country. As port controller, he oversees the inspection and licensing of all commercial vessels less than 500 gross tons, commercial recreational watercrafts, pleasure yachts and private boats. He is the admiralty marshall and is responsible for aids to navigation. Additionally, his responsibilities include the regulation of all maritime matters.

Lieutenant Commander Wright enlisted in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in August 1990.

His awards include: a Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, National Security Commendation, and two letters of commendation from Governor Generals Arthur Foulkes and A D Hanna.

Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright is married and has one daughter.