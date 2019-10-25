Govt Launches New Port Compliance Unit

By Youri Kemp

A COMPLIANCE unit has been set up to focus on ship and port security.

The Ministry of Transport and Local Government launched the International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) Compliance Unit on Tuesday.

It aims to provide oversight of the international port and ship facilities throughout The Bahamas.

The unit is led by Senior Lieutenant Bertram Bowleg of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), and will be staffed with officers and marines from the force. It has its own budget to ensure compliance at the existing 23 port facilities and four proposed facilities at Ocean Cay, Freeport, Light House Point, and Sharp Rock, Grand Bahama.

The unit will act as the recognised security organisation of The Bahamas and will conduct periodic audits and inspections.