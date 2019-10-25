Man In Hospital After Stabbing

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is in hospital after he was stabbed on Thursday, police said.

According to reports, shortly after noon, a man was in the area of London Terrance off Shirley Street, when he was attacked by a group of men who stabbed him about his body.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, officers are investigating two separate armed robbery incidents that occurred on Thursday.

In the first incident, shortly after 2am, a woman was walking on Balfour Avenue when she was approached by a man armed with a sharp object. The assailant robbed her of cash and other personal items. The attacker physically assaulted the victim before escaping on foot.

The victim was taken to PMH for medical attention.

In the second incident, shortly after 9pm, a man was walking on Fox Hill Road when he was approached by two men, one armed with a handgun who robbed him of cash.

The men escaped the scene in a black Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS (8477).