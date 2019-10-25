Move To Cut Job Losses At Baker's Bay

By LEANDRA ROLLE

WITH the unemployment rate expected to rise in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Labour Director John Pinder said yesterday the government is in talks with Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club to reduce the number of employees being let go.

"Abaco is in really really bad shape…Baker's Bay said that they may have to lay off as much as 300 persons and for the most part, they will make (their positions) redundant and give them severance pay…but we're waiting to have a meeting to see if (Baker's Bay) can decrease that number by employing more personnel," Mr Pinder told The Tribune.

The private multimillion-dollar club announced its closure early this week, noting it could be between six to 15 months until it re-opens.

According to Mr Pinder, nearly 600 people are employed by the exclusive club.

However, in a memo released by Baker's Bay on Monday, it noted that approximately 200 positions will be made available for current employees. As a result, many staff members have been told their positions at the club have been made redundant, forcing them to seek employment elsewhere.

Mr Pinder said: "We're asking (Baker's Bay management) that persons who work at Baker's Bay, if they so desire, that they may have some other skills to assist Baker's Bay for another year or 18 months until they're able to re-open and able to accept other positions. Some may have to lose salaries, and some may get increase with salaries."

Earlier this week, he told the Nassau Guardian he expected the unemployment rate to increase to 12 percent following Hurricane Dorian.

When asked if he thought the unemployment rate will increase further given Baker's Bay recent announcement, Mr Pinder responded that he didn't think it will.

"(Baker's Bay) said they're going to keep as many people as they can and we are in talks with them to increase that number to help with the rebuilding of Baker's Bay…the (government) has used quite a number of persons to rebuild Abaco in particular and to assist with the rebuilding of Freeport," he said.

"I know that the labour force that is needed for Abaco, we may be able to find those skills for persons who are displaced in Abaco and try get them back to Abaco to rebuild Abaco and to get the economy jumpstarted again."

Speaking to The Tribune, the Labour Director also added that 50 percent of the businesses in Abaco may be "up and running" within the next six months.

"I'm thinking in terms of restaurants that have to be opened to feed people, food stores have to be opened for people to buy groceries and toiletries and you have to have hotel accommodations and living accommodations. You have to think about things that is a necessity to people," he added.

"We need Abaco's economy to be jumpstarted and the best way to do it is to have persons living there and working there and if the government can get the school opened in another couple of months so that persons who are displaced can return back to their home again."