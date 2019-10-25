Two In Hospital After Car Chase And Shootout With Police

Two men are in hospital and a third remains at large after a car chase and shootout with police on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, at around 2pm, Central Detective Unit officers in the Solider Road area attempted to stop a red Honda Accord which was speeding with the occupants acting suspiciously.

The occupants of the vehicle opened fire, then led police on a high speed chase to Pinewood Gardens where the vehicle crashed and burst into flames.

Three men then left the car and opened fire on the officers who fired back, injuring two of them. The third man escaped on foot.

Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the injured men to hospital.

Two officers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.

A 9mm pistol and magazine were recovered from the scene.