EDITOR, The Tribune

Basic food items and the long list of Price Controlled Food items carry zero Duty.... hope Talk Show Hosts and their side-kicks will stop misleading the public.

Courtesy to the Office of the Prime Minister - it started with foreign people visiting the Prime Minister....not wearing a jacket or tie now we see locals doing the same even when signing a Heads of Agreement — sorry guys show respect to the Office.

Loyalty, political species — just look at the UK-42 Conservative MP’s were sent packing by PM Boris Johnson recently because they were not sure supporters of his Brexit policy — in the Bahamas it is infamous that from time to time MPs disagree and split — surely PM Minnis has not forgotten the challenge to Tommy ‘T’ Turnquest’s attempt to win the leadership and the challenge by Tennyson Wells and Algernon Allen?

Where is the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and a comment on the Bahamas Paradise Cruise thing — weeks before Christmas and Government gives the resident buying public a means to sail to West Palm and return with all the shopping you like! Again we are building monuments to our stupidity....over $3 billion spent in South Florida.

W THOMPSON

Nassau

October 16, 2019