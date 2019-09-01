Ferguson And The Bearcats Top Bruins In Season Opener

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

CHRIS Ferguson and the Cincinnati Bearcats began the 2019 campaign on a high note and topped UCLA Bruins in the season opener for the second consecutive year.

The Bearcats defeated the Bruins 24-14 Saturday night at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ferguson got the start at right tackle and helped anchor a Bearcats offensive line that led the way for the team’s 175 rushing yards, 242 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Bearcats beat the Bruins 26-17 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California, last season.

In week two, the Bearcats are scheduled to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes on September 7.

Ferguson was able to return for his sixth season when he was granted an eligibility-extension waiver by the NCAA because of injuries suffered earlier in his career.

After not seeing the field the previous four seasons, Ferguson won the starting job at right tackle last season and went on to start all 13 games of a season which concluded with the Bearcats’ win over Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.

Ferguson outlined his football journey thus far with Dan Hoard of GoBearcats.com. “It’s just a blessing. I’m humbled by it. My family is happy for me, my mother didn’t have to pay for college and that was a blessing in itself,” he said, “Over those four years I started to get down on myself but she was always there for me telling me to stay strong and that I’ve got to run the race, it’s a marathon.”

As a sixth year senior, Ferguson has emerged as a locker room leader for a team looking to contend in the American Athletic Conference and surprise pundits at the national level.

“Even if I’m in a bad mood I have to put it in my head ‘Come on Chris let’s go. You have young guys looking at you, you have coaches looking at you to bring some energy.’ Sometimes I have to psych myself before I come out. I would be down in the locker room but as soon as I hit the door it’s go time. I’m a high energy guy and I just try to give that to others as much as I can.” Ferguson said, “We’re all hungry, there’s no complacency in the locker room. This season is going to be a marathon, everyone is talking about the tough schedule, but I don’t see it that way, I feel like we can go against the best of them. All the rankings, we don’t look at that, when they put the ball down we’re just ready to play.”

He was listed on preseason all-conference honours by several publications.

Ferguson was named to the preseason AAC fourth team by Athlon Sports and second team by Phil Steele’s Preseason College Football Magazine.

He was also one of the 10 members of the Bearcats football team to earn his degree (Criminal Justice) last April.

Last year’s bowl win came four years following the 2014 Military Bowl loss when the Hokies defeated the Bearcats 33-17. Ferguson was a true freshman at the time.

Cincinnati finished the season 11-2, 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference after winning a combined eight games the last two seasons. It was their first 10-win season since 2012.

As a freshman, Ferguson was initially recruited as three-star prospect on the defensive line, following his senior season at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Florida when he recorded 17 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

After a redshirt true freshman season, he shifted to the offensive line but did not see playing time in the 2015-17 seasons.