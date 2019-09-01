Man Dies After Being Hit By Car Near Harbour Bay

A MALE pedestrian died after he was hit by a car on East Bay Street and catapulted over a wall near the Harbour Bay Shopping Centre.

Police received a call about the incident shortly after 8am on Sunday.

According to Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, head of the Traffic Division, an eyewitness said the male victim was walking east along East Bay Street, on the southern side of the corridor, when a burgundy car struck him.

The car then hit a utility pole and then collided with a residential wall.

Police said the driver tried to leave the scene, but security guards from the nearby shopping centre detained the motorist until police arrived.

The pedestrian had blunt force trauma and injuries to his head and upper torso. He died at the scene.

Police could not say if the driver, a man in his early 40s, was under the influence of any substance but said tests would be carried out to determine that.

Police say charges may be filed in connection to this incident.

Meanwhile, a motorist died in Abaco after a traffic accident there early Sunday, ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall.

According to police, two vehicles were travelling in the same direction on Ernest Dean Highway after midnight when there was a collision.

The driver of one car died on scene while the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a local medical facility and treated for non-life threatening injuries.