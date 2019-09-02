A Voice Of The Future

Young Naomi Zamy's vocal talents have captured the attention of the UK-registered indie record company Savage 100. To show their appreciation, the music label is giving the seventh grader a full scholarship to attend the Bahamas' new Boost Academy for the 2019/20 school year.

Naomi's family and friends have long since known of her exceptional voice and dreams of becoming a famous singer when she grows up. She is a good student and an involved member of the Lend a Hand Bahamas charity and its 4H-based programmes for socio-economically disadvantaged individuals and areas.

The charitable organisation held a fundraising event at Baha Mar's Rosewood in May of this year entitled "Faces of the Future". It was there that Naomi had her first public performance and garnered much interest from the guests in attendance.

CEO Jay Michael Phoenix and COO Latoya Hanna of Savage 100 wanted to ensure that the talented young lady would have a chance to attend a school that would provide her with opportunities to excel in her academics, as well as pursue her musical strengths, and the Boost Academy was the perfect fit. This new facility is a boutique "smart" school, encouraging children in grades four to 12 to develop critical thinking skills and to pursue their personal strengths and talents via individualised learning pathways.

Naomi has already begun vocal training and will soon begin instruction on writing her own music. Mr Phoenix said he hopes to produce Naomi's first single by mid-2020. Savage 100 is a developmental indie record label focused on rap, pop, R&B, and the evolving fusion between Caribbean and mainstream music.