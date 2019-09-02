Moss, Bannister And Rangers Win Arizona League Championship Title

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

KEITHRON Moss and Zion Bannister concluded their seasons at the rookie level with an Arizona League championship title.

The AZL Rangers concluded the series sweep over the AZL Indians Blue 7-2 Saturday night in Surprise, Arizona.

Moss finished 1-4 with one stolen base in the series finale.He had one of his best offensive games of the season in the semi-finals when he doubled and singled twice as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Giants Orange 2-1 on Thursday.

The 18-year-old middle infielder concluded his first season of the Arizona Rookie League after spending last season in the Dominican Summer League.

In 34 AZL games, he hit .308 with a .425 OBP, .442 slugging percentage, and an .866 OPS.

He totalled 37 hits, including four doubles, three triples and two home runs with 14 RBI, 27 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

In 51 games last year in the Dominican Summer League, Moss hit .196 with 11 doubles, 23 RBI, 29 runs scored and eight stolen bases. His progression this season was evident almost immediately and he recorded hits in three of his first four games this season in his progression to the AZL, including his two-run home run in an early season game against the AZL Cubs.

Bannister was a late season call up to the AZL Rangers after beginning his first season of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League.

The 17-year-old outfielder reached an agreement at the beginning of the International Signing Period last July.

He was assigned to the DSL Rangers on August 10. In two games with the club, Bannister hit .300 and scored two runs. He progressed to the AZL Rangers on August 15, appeared in four games and hit .250 with one double and one RBI.

The last game both players appeared in together was an August 23 matchup against the AZL Dodgers Mota.

Moss played second base and from the leadoff position hit a solo home run to highlight the 8-1 win. Bannister went 1-4 and drove in one RBI with his double.