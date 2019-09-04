Prime Minister's Brother Dies

ONE of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis' brothers, Cecil Bosfield, has died.

In a statement yesterday, the Free National Movement extended condolences to Dr Minnis, Cyril "Boxer" Minnis, Alberta Hall and their entire family on Bosfield's death.

"We are aware of the burden you are now carrying from the devastation by Hurricane Dorian and now the loss of your brother," the FNM said. "Please note that our Father God has promised that he would not put more on you than you can handle. May his soul rest in peace."

The Tribune understands Bosfield died in Florida on Tuesday.