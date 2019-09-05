Hurricane Dorian Updates: Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

11.15am UPDATE: POLICE Sergeant Dominique McKenzie was not on duty when he sprung into rescue mode, saving not only his family, but six others from an apartment building that was overcome by rising flood water on Monday.

After getting them to safety, the officer and two other men risked their lives, wading through six to seven feet of water some 200 yards away to rescue an elderly woman trapped in neck-high water in her house for two days. Full story HERE

10am UPDATE: From The Tribune’s Ava Turnquest: NO water, no power, no fuel, and no communication was the critical plight facing hundreds of people across the Abacos yesterday. Communities in Treasure Cay, Man-O-War Cay and Moore’s Island have been devastated by deadly Hurricane Dorian. And while critical supplies are running low, the total communications blackout has been a major source of anxiety as many fret over the safety of loved ones on mainland Abaco and neighbouring Grand Bahama. Full story HERE

• From the Associated Press: A rescue, a reunion and a rush – When Hurricane Dorian hit Sylvia Cottis' home at a beach club in the Bahamas, the fearsome Category 5 storm blew out the supposedly hurricane-proof windows, turning the glass into razor-sharp shrapnel that opened a wide gash on her knee – full story HERE

9.50am UPDATE: The US Embassy has said supplies from USAID landed last night to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas. Nema and the U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance will distribute enough to help 31,500 people: 600 hygiene kits, 2,400 water containers, 450 rolls of plastic sheeting, 4 chainsaws to remove debris.

• FROM TODAY’S PRINT EDITION:

No water, no power, no fuel, no communication

PM: 20 confirmed dead