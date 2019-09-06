$2m From Carnival Cruise Line - And $1m From Bacardi

CARNIVAL Cruise Line's corporate parent and its chairman have pledged a multi-million-dollar donation toward hurricane-relief for storm affected islands.

The corporation's philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation, and its nine global cruise line brands together with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged to donate $2m in funding and in-kind support for relief efforts.

Carnival Foundation and the company's nine cruise line brands - Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) - are pledging a total of $1m in monetary and in-kind donations in support of immediate relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas. Carnival Corporation chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine are matching the corporation's commitment with a $1m donation from the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation.

"We are fully committed to supporting the critical relief and recovery efforts already underway for the Bahamas, and we are working closely with officials and affected communities to identify the needs for support and assistance," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

"Our company has always been closely tied to The Bahamas with a rich history spanning many years, so it's heart-breaking to see the impact of Hurricane Dorian, and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of The Bahamas. We have long admired the unyielding spirit of the Bahamian people and have no doubt they will overcome, rebuild and recover, and we look forward to supporting their efforts."

Carnival Corporation also announced a partnership with Tropical Shipping and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to collect and deliver NEMA-approved food and supplies donated in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties for The Bahamas.

"Carnival Corporation is partnering with Tropical Shipping, which will serve as an approved clearinghouse and distribution centre for non-profit organisations, schools, businesses and residents of Broward County, Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County to expedite timely delivery of donated food and goods collected in the local South Florida community.

The effort, funded by both companies, will work in partnership with NEMA to provide immediate assistance to the people of The Bahamas where it is most needed," a press release noted.

Also announced yesterday was a $1m donation in cash and other assistance by Bacardi Ltd and the Bacardi family.

In a statement yestereday, the company said: "Bacardi will collaborate with non-profit partners and the Bahamian government to ensure that this cash donation provides immediate and long-term assistance to local relief agencies in their efforts to support the islands and communities that need it most. The company has also organised an employee drive to collect much needed items for those in need in the wake of Hurricane Dorian as well as communicated a website to provide cash donations to a global humanitarian partner.

"Bacardi has a long relationship with The Bahamas which became its adopted home in the early 1960s when the company moved there after the revolutionary government forces in Cuba illegally confiscated all assets in Cuba from Bacardi."

Chairman Facundo L Bacardi said: "We have never forgotten the incredible kindness of the Bahamian people and the important role they played in the history of our company. We hope in a small way to contribute to the rebuilding of this great country in the face of this tragedy just as The Bahamas helped Bacardi rebuild nearly 60 years ago."