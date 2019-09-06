Woman, 77, Drowned In Marsh Harbour Home

MS ASTRID Stratton, 77, drowned in her Marsh Harbour home during the height of Sunday’s category five hurricane that demolished her two-story house.

A nearby neighbour rushed over to try to save her, but, said a family member, he managed to survive only because he was young and strong, but “although he did his best he could not save her.” However, he was badly bruised from his failed attempt.

Other members of Ms Stratton’s family fled to relatives in Florida and Nassau. One of the survivors on arrival in Nassau, described the scene of destruction that they had to fly over as “just unbearable.”

With sustained winds of 185 mph, Dorian was the strongest hurricane on record to strike the Bahamas since records began in 1861.

"In records going back over a century,” said Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters, “there are no cases where an Atlantic Category 5 hurricane has impacted a land area for as long as Dorian battered the Bahamas.

"Portions of (Dorian's) eyewall lashed Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands with Category 5 winds for a total of 22 hours before the great hurricane finally weakened to Category 4 strength,” said Masters.