Man Drowns At Sea Breeze

A MAN reportedly drowned in the Sea Breeze Canal on Sunday.

According to police, shortly after 6pm a group of males were sitting on the edge of the Sea Breeze Canal when another male came there and dove into the water. After he had not surfaced, the men became concerned and called to a boater, who made checks of the water and discovered the male lying at the bottom of the canal.

The victim was retrieved from the water and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.