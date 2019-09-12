Btc Restores Key Marsh Harbour Site

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) yesterday said it had completed “one of our priorities” by restoring two-way mobile services from its Marsh Harbour airport site.

Garfield “Garry” Sinclair, BTC’s chief executive, said: “The Marsh Harbour airport site was one of our priority areas for this week. Since Sunday we began testing, and were able get two-way calls as of yesterday. Our technical teams on the ground will continue working to provide services to more of the populated areas of Abaco.”

Mobile services extend to the government complex and immediate areas surrounding Marsh Harbour airport. Mr Sinclair, together with a BTC team, visited both Marsh Harbour and Grand Bahama to assess the restoration progress and meet with staff on the ground.

“Our services are fully operational in South Abaco, including Sandy Point, Cherokee Sound and Casuarina, and we have not had any issues in the South at all,” Mr Sinclair added.

BTC is providing free wi-fi at several locations including Culmerville Plaza, Christ the King and Church of the Ascension in Grand Bahama, as well as at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gym and at the Fox Hill Community Centre in New Providence.

The communications carrier will also be providing additional wi-fi spots across Grand Bahama. Mobile services have been restored to several areas including Freeport, Lewis Yard, Coral Reef Estates, Chesapeake, Our Lucaya, South Bahamia West, Midshipman Road, West End, Eight Mile Rock, Taino Beach, Our Lucaya Hotel, The Container Port and Bootle Bay West.

Besides its network restoration efforts, BTC has evacuated more than 160 staff and their families from Abaco and Grand Bahama to New Providence. The company has also provided more than 55,000 pounds of immediate relief supplies, and has donated generators to the emergency room doctors at the Rand Memorial Hospital. The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation has pledged $500,000 towards relief and restoration efforts.