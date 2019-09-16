Sick Child Rescued From Mudd

A SICK infant was rescued from a damaged home in The Mudd in Abaco by rescue workers and is now receiving medical care in Nassau.

Gwen Denton DeLeon, an American doctor volunteering in Abaco, posted on Facebook about the emotional moment a search team stumbled upon the sick baby in a storm damaged home.

“Some good news...We rescued a very sick two-and-a-half month-old baby from a severely damaged home in The Mudd,” she wrote on Saturday. “While we were searching the debris piles in The Mudd, a member of the CNN news crew - who learned I was a doctor - told me there was a sick baby in a house not far from us.

“I left the search effort with my team and we went door-to-door until we found him. The baby had a high fever, severe respiratory infection, and was dehydrated from not eating in over a day. He was living in terrible conditions with his mom and dad who were afraid to take him to the clinic (because) they didn’t want to be deported back to Haiti. I was able to convince them to let me take the baby to the clinic where he was evacuated to a hospital in Nassau that same day.”

Ms DeLeon said she was told the baby’s mother accompanied the infant to Nassau. The child’s condition was not known up to press time.