Pastor Joel Osteen Offers Prayers

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis spoke with Texas-based pastor, televangelist and author Joel Osteen yesterday from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Minnis provided Pastor Osteen with an overview of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

During the call, the famous pastor led a prayer for the nation - for peace, strength and hope.

“I know that Bahamians will be grateful for your prayers for the government and the entire nation,” Dr Minnis said.

He asked the pastor to continue to pray for the Bahamas.