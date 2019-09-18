Easy Car Sales Appointed Byd Electric Vehicle Distributor For The Bahamas

A revolution in transportation is taking place around the world – and now The Bahamas can join in by switching to more cost-effective, efficient and sustainable 100% electric vehicles (EVs) thanks to a partnership between an established local car dealership and a global distributor.

Established in 2009, Easy Car Sales has become one of the leading car re-sellers in the country.

As they become the first-ever 100% electric new car dealership in The Bahamas, Easy Car Sales has partnered with a global industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors, BYD Company Ltd., to distribute the complete line of consumer and commercial BYD brand electric vehicles, from Sedans and SUVs to delivery vans, trucks and buses. Easy Car Sales has also acquired the required diagnostic tools, replacement parts, and has been fully trained to offer post-sales support.

BYD representatives stated that, “We are pleased to have established a long-term relationship with Easy Car Sales, and we are confident in the fruitful expansion of our high quality vehicles in The Bahamas”.

A privately owned Chinese company traded in the Hong Kong stock exchange with operations in over 50 countries, BYD has earned a reputation for cutting-edge electrified transportation and now offers an eight-year or 500,000km warranty on their EV batteries. As the largest manufacturer of 100% electric vehicles in the world, BYD boasts the highest number of EVs sold worldwide for the past four years.

“Easy Car Sales is proud to make the full range of high quality BYD vehicles available in The Bahamas as the first ever 100% electric new car dealership in the country,” said Pia Farmer, a partner at Easy Car Sales.

“We want to make a difference and empower Bahamians to save 65% of their transportation expenses while reducing air pollution. The future of transport is here now at Easy Car sales, home of the electric car!”

Easy Car Sales is located on Gladstone Road, for more information visit www.easy242.com or call 461-0100.