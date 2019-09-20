Govt Denies Reports Of Non-Bahamians Being Mistreated After Dorian

GOVERNMENT has denied social media reports claiming that non-Bahamians are being mistreated in the wake of hurricane Dorian that affected Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“In particular,” it said, “there is a video of purported violence by Bahamians against Haitians. It is a false accusation that this incident took place in The Bahamas.

“All residents evacuated from the affected islands requiring housing are in safe and secure shelters provided by the Government of The Bahamas. The evacuees are provided with three meals per day, medical care, school placement for children and social assistance,” the government said.

“The Government,” said the release, “would like to reiterate that all residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama affected by Hurricane Dorian have access to social assistance, regardless of country of birth, nationality or immigration status. A number of private charitable organizations are also rendering assistance”.

This, it said, was in “keeping with policies of the Government of the Bahamas, and is in accordance with the laws of the Bahamas and international humanitarian norms.

“All repatriation exercises for individuals in and from the affected areas,” it said, “have been suspended.”

The Government “advised Bahamians and the international community to seek trusted and credible sources of information.”