Woman Dead, Boyfriend Injured After Murder, Attempted Suicide

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide that left a young mother dead and her boyfriend critically injured after he reportedly jumped from the third floor of an apartment building in Freeport late Tuesday.

The deceased woman, believed to be 30-year-old Monet Rolle, was stabbed multiple times in her body and died at the scene. The man, who is in hospital and suspected of stabbing her and then attempting to kill himself, is said to be her boyfriend. Rolle’s 10-year-old daughter was in the apartment at the time and reportedly witnessed the violent attack on her mother, according to sources. Neighbours, hearing the commotion, went and got her safely out the condo, The Tribune understands.

According to reports, police were called to an apartment at the King’s Bay Apartment Complex in South Bahamia shortly after 9pm, where they found the lifeless body of an adult female with multiple stab wounds.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that officers also found an adult male at that apartment complex attempting to jump from the third-floor balcony.

“Officers spoke to the male in an attempt to prevent him from harming himself, but to no avail. The man jumped from the third floor to the ground,” she said.

EMS personnel assisted the man at the scene, and then took him to hospital, where he is detained in critical condition.

ASP Pinder indicated that police are looking at the matter as a murder-attempted suicide investigation.



As news of the tragedy broke, cell phone video of the man threatening to jump off his balcony went viral on social media. As the man stood dangerously near the edge of the balcony, persons below him, including a man who appeared to be a police officer, urged him not to jump.

"I am sorry for this, she lied. . .She didn't care anyway," the woman's boyfriend, wearing only his boxer shorts, shouted from his balcony. "She thought I was cheating so she cheated."

The woman's boyfriend is said to be a physical education teacher.

The killing brought the murder count to 77 for the year.