Gaither Misses Out On 100m Final Spot

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: Tynia Gaither's bid to make the final of the women's 100 metre on Sunday at the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships fell short as she could only muster a fifth place finish.

Her time of 11.20 seconds trailed Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the heat winner in 10.87, and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson, the second place finisher in 11.00. Both were automatic qualifiers and were joined by American Teshna Daniels, the third place finisher in 11.10, who went in as the last qualifier in the eighth and final spot.

Gaither, 26, completed the field in 13th spot overall, but said she won't let the disappointment get to her because she has to come right back on Monday for the qualifying round of her specialty: the 200m.

"My start wasn't there. I was really flat," said Gaither, in contrast to her blazing start in the preliminaries the day before when she advanced out of heat four in fourth place with 11.24 – 16th place overall as the fastest loser.

"I just didn't put the pieces together. I felt like my finish was a bit better than yesterday, but my start wasn't. I'm still learning the 100m."

On Monday at 10:32 am EST, Gaither will be back to run out of lane five in the fourth of six heats after Anthonique Strachan makes her debut here in the first heat in lane two at 10:05 am EST. The first three plus the six fastest finishers will advance to the semifinal on Wednesday.