Jones Disqualified In Men’S 200m Heats

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: Grand Bahamian Terrance Jones, hoping to make the most of his invitation by the International Amateur Athletic Federation to compete in the 7rh World Championships, was disqualified in the first round of the heats of the men's 200 metres.

Jones, the first of two athletes from Team Bahamas to compete on Day three of the championships at the Khalifa International Stadium, was shown stepping on the inside of his lane four as he went around the curve.

He finished in a time of 21.40 seconds as he came through at the end of the field in the heat won by Great Britain's Adam Gemili in a season's best of 20.06 seconds.

Although he didn't get to advance, a surprised Jones said he was still grateful of the opportunity to be here – making his debut on the senior global scene as a 17-year-old 12th grader at Tabernacle Baptist Academy.

"It was a pretty good experience. I just stayed focused and trust in God and I just came to do what I always do, which is to run hard and finish at the line," he said.

Jones, however, said he didn't realise that he was disqualified, but he kept running. He was surprised that he was able to come through in 21 seconds.

Jones hopes to use the devastation than Hurricane Dorian inflicted on his home in Deadman’s Reef as a motivation for 2020 and a bid at qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

But, for now, with his appearance here at the championships over, he will try to get some more sleep.