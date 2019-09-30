Minnis Tells Tourists: We're Open For Business

Video PM speaks to tourists

ON his flight back to The Bahamas after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis took to the plane’s intercom to invite tourists to spread the word that most of the country was still open for business.

Dr Minnis reiterated comments he made at the UN, saying the best way people can assist the country in rebuilding is by visiting the nation.

“. . .Nassau, our economic engine, our touristic centre has not been affected. If they can get the message out that we’re still functional, we’re still open for business, and the more tourists visit our shores, it will put us in a better position so that we can rebuild and get back to normal,” Dr Minnis said on Saturday, to loud applause from the plane’s passengers.



“So I want to thank you all personally for visiting The Bahamas. . . and I do hope that you have an excellent time in The Bahamas so that you can tell your friends and relatives that The Bahamas is still open, the best place for a tourist destination and they too should visit our shores.”