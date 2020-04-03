Updated: Complete Shutdown Of All Services From 8pm Friday Until 5am Monday

PLP leader supports new measures
PLP leader Philip 'Brave' Davis has given the party's support to the full lockdown announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis - though reiterated that the party is continuing to call for more comprehensive testing.
In a statement, he said: "This afternoon you heard the Prime Minister say he consulted with me on the additional measures that he announced this evening which shuts down the country from 8pm this evening until Monday morning 6th April at 5am.
"I wish to say to our supporters, people of goodwill and all Bahamians that we base our decisions about support on the evidence. The professional people indicated that they needed a more complete time of quiet and public inactivity in order to defeat the virus. We are asking all to give these measures time to work."
He insisted that the party was concerned for the effect of coronavirus and the measures to contain it on the most vulnerable.
He said: "I want to assure you however that our concern remains for the poor and needy. There are people who have no food. We must prepare to feed these people and provide support for them. We made our concern for them plain to the Prime Minister.
"The Opposition also continues to stand by its previously held positions of comprehensive testing. These isolation measures cannot be successful unless there is such testing.
"We now repeat our pledge of critical support of these measures. We want the country to succeed. We stand ready to encourage broad support of the measures outlined but we remain watchful on behalf of the public."
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Friday more stringent measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including a complete shutdown of all services in the country until Monday morning.
The new order does not apply to hospitals, hotels with guests, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Defence Force, OPBAT, security companies, media personnel and essential workers for Bahamas Power and Light and the Water and Sewerage Corporations.
Noting the new restrictions as necessary to save lives in the country, Dr Minnis urged Bahamian people to stay home and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
At 5am on Monday, the prime minister said, the previous curfew will be back in effect.
He said: “There are still too many people on the road going out and about and unfortunately, some people are not taking this matter seriously. We have stepped up police enforcement including in hotspots.
“The physical distancing measures are critical in this fight so I say to you again, please I implore you, I beg you to stay at home. I repeat stay at home.
“Whatever must be done, will be done and it will be painful, but it will save lives.”
Dr Minnis said when the House of Assembly convenes on Monday, officials will provide the Bahamian public with further updates concerning the new orders.
However, in the meantime, Dr Minnis is advising members of the public to comply with the laws.
Also speaking at yesterday’s press conference was Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands who said officials will adjust health services to ensure no vulnerable person will be left out during the increased lockdown.
The health minister’s statement came after he confirmed that five of the 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are healthcare workers, making up more than 20 percent of confirmed cases.
More than 50 workers, he said, have been taken out of the health care system and are in quarantine.
Noting the matter as a “grave concern”, Dr Sands said it’s important for individuals to take the virus seriously to ensure healthcare workers are not exposed to the virus, as it diminishes the ability of the health system to respond.
“Healthcare workers make up a significant percentage of those infected. Losing healthcare workers in the middle of a surge can have a catastrophic effect,” he stressed.
“Let me explain, if there are fewer trained people to administer care because they are sick, fewer people can be treated and the quality of care diminishes.”
“Consequently, more people die when health care workers catch this virus and hospital systems become strained or they collapse so we must protect our healthcare workers.”
He continued: “This is a grave concern that 21 percent of our cases are healthcare workers. This high percentage of exposure to our healthcare workforce cannot continue or we will find ourselves without enough workers (and) without enough skilled health care providers to wage this war on COVID-19.
“I need you to do your part to protect our healthcare workers and to not overburden the system.”
Dr Sands urged people with any health or other COVID-19 related questions to call the medical professionals in the country or the Ministry of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 376-9350.
Dr Sands said that so far, 281 tests have been carried out by healthcare personnel.
He later added that more than 70 ventilators are now in the country. However, the health minister was clear that not all ventilators will be used for “COVID-19 management” as some will be required for patients with heart problems and other illnesses.
He said: “When you ask the question how many people are trained in the commonwealth of The Bahamas (for ventilators), it is probably a little or less than 100 people total.”
“We believe that there are more than enough ventilators in The Bahamas. We do not intend at this point, to place ventilators in community centers where they will be more dangerous than helpful and so where there are intensive care beds and intensive care beds in Grand Bahama, there will concentrate our critical care initiatives.”
The absence of ventilators and other critical medical supplies has sparked concerns about the readiness of Family Islands for COVID-19, with many telling The Tribune they are unprepared for the virus despite assurances from the government.
To date, there are 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with nearly 300 people in quarantine.
The country recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 death on Wednesday - a Bimini resident and mother of three, Kim Johnson-Rolle.
However, on Friday, the number of COVID-19 deaths rose to three after health officials revealed that two COVID-19 patients who were being hospitalised died Thursday night
Dr Sands said the patients included a 67-year-old female and a 79-year-old male.
Health officials said investigations are being conducted into the details surrounding the cases.
As it relates to the other coronavirus cases, Dr Sands said while the majority of patients are stable, some are very ill.
Reiterating the importance of social distancing, Dr Sands added: “By now we all know about this pandemic. We all know about this virus. The question is now, will we listen? Will we comply? Your compliance is what will defeat this virus.”
“You staying at home, following the emergency orders, listening to public health advice, doing those things will defeat COVID-19. This is not just a crisis unfolding on TV around the world. This virus is here.”
“I need you to listen. I need you to stay at home. I need you to comply.”
Bonefishpete 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
I personally think we are getting into the Cure is worst than the disease territory.
joeblow 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
… no, we need a shut down, but not in small doses like this. If we had shut this country down properly one month ago, there would be virtually no new cases. That's a fact!
joeblow 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Closing down everything for two days will accomplish nothing. They have no sustained strategy and seem clueless if they can't mimic what America is doing.
-All wash houses must be closed indefinitely. People can wash at home, one piece at a time if need be!
-Police must be stationed at all grocery stores and banks and couples and families in stores should be cited.
-All cars with more than two persons in it should be stopped by police!
-No person who is coughing or sneezing should be in a public space.
-Medical clinics must remain open as different kinds of emergencies can arise, but should turn away all walk in patients who do not absolutely need to see a doctor at this time. All patients should call the clinic first so an over the phone assessment can be made to determine if they need to be seen urgently.
Lastly, the government has to be honest. They are not testing people who have complaints and are telling everybody who calls the hotline to self-isolate without testing for the virus. This is madness and will only prolong the economic recovery and encourage the spread of this virus!
People must remember that the virus jumps from person to person. If we severely restrict movement of people then you automatically reduce spread of the virus.
Economist 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
It is clear the PM has no idea of what he is doing.
What if you were planing to go tomorrow to get groceries as you have not been for a week?
I guess he believes that you can starve the virus.
How can you plan when he keeps dumping things on you?
You had better go out at every opportunity as you never know when he will do something stupid.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
What took you so long to realise he's a born loser? I'm fearful he will take down our country by instigating, through his sillier orders and obvious power trip, riots and looting. The more he tightens his 'way-too-late' and now over-bearing restrictions, the more desperate the public becomes. One has to wonder whether he's deliberately inciting a widespread sense of despair more deadly than the Red China Virus itself.
TalRussell 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
I've always supported the principal behind comrade prime minister's curfew and likewise weekend shutdown.
Let's hope the PM, GG, Chief Constabulary, AG and ministers health and security, and minister creole translations Frankie, does likewise adhere.
Too many blue plated vehicles are still out driving around and I guess it's okay that hotels still have paying guests and for the hotels and their facilities remain wide free spending open. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
John 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
There are two fundamental things that should be pondered. I will go into the first one and see if anyone grasped the second one from the news conference. Something very fundamental and relative to this weekend full lockdown. Come on investigative reporters, get on your game. It may be good news! Even if I hold it back until Monday it will still be relaxant! But anyway especially since most travel between family islands have been suspended, Minnis and Duane Sands dem should have divided the country up into geographical zones for the sake of battling this Corona virus. Meaning that New Providence and Grand Bahama (-and Bimini). Are now being the hardest hit and are clearing the epicenters of the virus. But all the family islands, including the far south are on the same lockdown orders as these two islands. Yes? So when the corona has peaked in New Providence and Grand Bahama, it may just be reaching those other islands. Meaning they will have to go through additional weeks of lockdown. And meaning that if the virus is proved not to reinfect a population, as in the case in China, the decision will have to be made either to keep the entire nation on lockdown or just the southern islands. Economics vs health and safety
joeblow 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
.. the government foolishly encourage flights into the islands AFTER the virus was confirmed in Nassau. That was dangerously stupid. Once those islands had no flights or boats going into them they would have no concerns about infections spontaneously arising and people would have been free to move around freely as they chose! Too little, too late!!
DEDDIE 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
The government has me confuse with this one. Come Monday the food store lines will be crazy. The weekend lockdown accomplishes nothing accept to add to the distrust that already exist among the population. Government said on numerous occasion don't stock-up on food and then this. Grand Bahama doesn't have potable water so those who had planned to refilled tomorrow or even shopped probably cussing the PM.
DDK 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Perhaps the weekend is the least disruptive time to give the contagion a pause, and we should all at least hope and pray that it is beneficial to the ENTIRE Country.
joeblow 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
… unfortunately it cannot because the virus survives on certain surface for at least five days and people can have asymptomatic spread for at least 10-14 days. So the shut down should be at least 2 weeks minimally!
By social distancing you reduce the opportunity for the virus to jump from one person to another! That is why it is absolutely necessary!!!
John 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Pay close attention to what happens in the next 48 hours! It may be like New Years Eve.. Mr watchman wat time Is it? Maybe Minnis and the government is erring on the side of caution.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
ON MONDAY, i WILL WAKE UP AT 4AM AND LEAVE AT 5AM TO LINE UP AT THE FOOD STORE.
I WILL BRING SEVERAL BRICKS AND PLACE THEM IN THE APPOINTED SPACES IN FRONT OF THE FOOD STORE.
IN ADVANCE THE PLACE COSTS 5 DOLLARS. AT THE DOOR 10 DOLLARS FOR EACH BRICK. INCLUDES A MASK.
jackbnimble 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
I support the lockdown. What I don’t support, however, is the timing. There are now videos on social media showing chaos at the food stores and people are not practicing social distancing which clearly defeats the purpose. This was not well thought out.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Some days I only read the comments...just dont have the time if you can believe that...and the comments tend to be more interesting.
I started replying exactly, exactly, exactly to each comment above. This here is the opposite of what theyre trying to accomplish. Everybody will be trying to get stuff done come Monday morning. Including the essential workers who thought they had the weekend to do their own shopping. This is just the opposite of planning. We should have known what the definition of a surge was from day 1. A scientific definition... Any number over X in Y period of time or a rate increase of Z etc. When X happens we have to do ABC for 1 week. We'll give you 2 days notice. Schedule will work as follows...and on and on.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
This is chaos and dont point to the US please. Lack of planning and chaos is reigning there too.
RealTalk 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
I am pretty sure that PM Minnis knows that Monday the shops are going to be crowded if the stores are opened back up. He will make an announcement on Sunday. To combat this, he will do the following:
If I'm wrong hit me with a conch :)
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
And what happens if you have to do banking business on Monday and your name starts with ZZZ? he's throwing the country into chaos with these knee jerk announcements. Just the other the entire insurance industry head spin around with his no need to pay statement
Topdude 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Everyone is now an armchair Prime Minister. Could we all , for once in a lifetime, rally around the Government? If you armchair pundits were in the shoes of the Prime Minister what would you do differently? Absolutely nothing.
Bahamians please come around to recognizing that we are headed into a depression. This means : Balance of Payments Deficit, exceptionally high unemployment rates, excessively high inflation and absolutely negative economic growth.
Translated into terms you must understand: zero tourism, increased illegal immigration, reduced government services, health morbidities like we have never seen before.
Now can you please rally around the Government and our Prime Minister. Please.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
You do not rally around chaos. If its chaos you call it chaos. Or it might as well be heil Hitler . Someone in his camp needs to speak up. This seat of the pants has been happening since 2017. Remember everyone kept saying "they just get in, give them a break, they need more time". They're not bad people but someone inside or a group of someone's needs to speak up.
Cobalt 2 minutes ago
Some of y’all Bahamian people really stupid, ya know. The entire world is dealing with a unique crisis you jackass! The Bahamian government is following the global standard and recommendations set forth by the experts that be. Of coarse the government is doing the right thing you fool.
