Man Hurt After Gun Shots Fired

A GRAND Bahama man was shot on Thursday night, police said.
Shortly after 10pm, police received a report of gunshots fired in the West End community. Responding officers met a man who told them that while he was walking near West End Primary School a gunman approached and shot in his direction.
The man ran to a nearby home, police said. He sustained injuries to his hand. EMS were called and provided medical assistance. An investigation is ongoing.
