0

Man Hurt After Gun Shots Fired

As of Monday, April 6, 2020

A GRAND Bahama man was shot on Thursday night, police said.

Shortly after 10pm, police received a report of gunshots fired in the West End community. Responding officers met a man who told them that while he was walking near West End Primary School a gunman approached and shot in his direction.

The man ran to a nearby home, police said. He sustained injuries to his hand. EMS were called and provided medical assistance. An investigation is ongoing.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment