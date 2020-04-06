Pm Announces Complete Lockdown From Wednesday 8pm Till Next Tuesday

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that another complete lockdown of Bahamian society will begin at 8pm on Wednesday and last until next week Tuesday.
“We will experience five days of pain, but a lifetime of resolution,” he said in the House of Assembly on Monday morning.
Dr Minnis said the current 24-hour curfew with exemptions for some essential services will resume on Tuesday and continue for the remainder of April. The complete shutdown, however, will occur every weekend this month.
Dr Minnis said the lockdown is necessary to help health experts identify "super spreaders" of COVID-19, noting many people can have the virus without symptoms.
tell_it_like_it_is 53 minutes ago
So now, grocery stores will be crazy again! Minnis, you have no clue!!!! SMH
His orders are causing more panic and causing more crowds to gather!!!!!
Shoppers are not adhering to social distancing at all. I'm sorry to say but Minnis is helping to spread this virus. Tribune/ZNS/EW news please video tape (and send to Minnis) the chaos that will be caused Mon-Wed of this week, cause Minnis really doesn't get it.
proudloudandfnm 24 minutes ago
You really are a moron....
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 minutes ago
Stop being the Minnis kiss arse dip shiite that you are. What good is the cure if it ends up being much worse than the problem itself because of the unnecessary panicking of the public by our seemingly incompetent and foolish elected officials?
Rinks 45 minutes ago
PM you are doing more harm to us by making these last minute announcements. Now all the stores will be packed and no social distancing.PANIC BUYING!!!!! the PM is CLUELESS!!!!!!!!
Dawes 34 minutes ago
Super spreaders going to be busy the next two days in the supermarkets. Imagine if one of the cashiers or packer boys have it. Plenty going to get it now. WHy have they not implemented a serious testing regime. AS it is we just test when people go in to hospital which means that there are plenty who haven't got that far and got better but are not counted. Also 5 days won't help if the symptoms can take up to 14 days to show. If they serious about these shut downs being necessary they need to shut down for 3 weeks, but before they do make sure every family has the necessary means to purchase 3 weeks of food (no not those in the gated communities but the areas where people live day to day and will need serious help). Until then this is all a waste of time.
moncurcool 28 minutes ago
Would like to know how they will identify these super spreaders.
moncurcool 31 minutes ago
So while the PM gives advance notice, he creates a panic with this extended lockdown. It is liker he is trying to throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks and if it does us that. And not taking the time to se if one solution works before another. Someone truly needs to send him SOCIAL MEDIA video of the lines at grocery stores now. ... .. . .
And if you are locking down every from Wednesday to next Tuesday, how in the world can you put in a food schedule by name begging today. Seriously????
Where is Hubert A. Ingrham when you need a crisis managed?
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 minutes ago
That last question of yours is surely the joke of the day.....but then again he couldn't possibly be any worse than Minnis.
proudloudandfnm 23 minutes ago
Good work Doc. Keep it up. This is a tough situation but you are doing an excellent job. Thank you....
TalRussell 21 minutes ago
Hello, Elizabeth's Loyal Opposition!
Who could've, would've imagined a day would come when colony's elected representatives would be making it an jailable offense for any member PopoulacesOrdinary to do some shopping with Comrade Grocer Rupert - without bearing proof identification?
The red shirts opposition, went constitutional bananas ballistic the time when the PLP government were but thinking about requiring PopoulacesOrdinary be issued with an official must carry at all times when walking around government issued identification card. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Well_mudda_take_sic 14 minutes ago
This is the height of lunacy! Minnis seems to have become a madman on a very dangerous power trip. He's actually going to be causing more harm and loss of life than the Red China Virus itself, especially among the poor elderly who don't stand a chance against the pushy, rowdy and panicked crowds at the foods stores over the next three days. And in all likelihood the foodstores will have great difficulty in keeping their shelves adequately stocked during all of the Minnis-caused mayhem over the next three days.
I fear too that out of desperation Minnis may now be listening to misinformation and mal-advice coming to his ears from local Red China representatives of the highly secretive and ruthless Xi Jinping led communist regime. This is the last thing we need!
DDK 2 minutes ago
Word has it they want to kill the traditionally biggest holiday weekend of the year........
