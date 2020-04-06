Pm Announces Complete Lockdown From Wednesday 8pm Till Next Tuesday

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that another complete lockdown of Bahamian society will begin at 8pm on Wednesday and last until next week Tuesday.

“We will experience five days of pain, but a lifetime of resolution,” he said in the House of Assembly on Monday morning.

Dr Minnis said the current 24-hour curfew with exemptions for some essential services will resume on Tuesday and continue for the remainder of April. The complete shutdown, however, will occur every weekend this month.

Dr Minnis said the lockdown is necessary to help health experts identify "super spreaders" of COVID-19, noting many people can have the virus without symptoms.