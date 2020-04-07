Hunt For Drive-By Gunman

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed at Hampton Street Tuesday afternoon by a gunman who also shot at police. The drive-by shooting took place shortly before 1pm when a man was standing on Hampton Street, off Mount Royal Avenue, when he was approached by a gunman who exited a black vehicle and opened fire.

At the time, a police officer in the area heard the gunshots and responded. The gunman saw him and discharged his weapon in the direction of the officer, before getting back into the vehicle and escaping. The officer was not injured during the incident.

At the scene of the shooting, Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Shanta Knowles told reporters police were in the early stages of their investigation and had not identified the suspect as yet.

She also could not say whether the incident was gang-related, if the vehicle was stolen or whether the suspect was wounded. She said the victim was between the ages of 25 and 30 and was known to police.

“Around 12.40 this afternoon, we know that a young man was standing on the side of Hampton Street when the occupants of a black Japanese vehicle came through the corner,” she said.

“One person came from that vehicle armed with a high powered weapon and discharged that weapon in the direction of the man fatally wounding him. As he was getting into his vehicle, an officer (who) was nearby heard the shots and he came out to the street. The gunman confronted the officer and there was an exchange of gunshots, however the man was able to get back into the vehicle and they were able to make good their escape.”

Supt Knowles said the vehicle was discovered by police a “short time later” on Carib Road off Mackey Street.

She urged anyone with information to contact police by calling Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or by contacting their nearest police station.

• SEE WEDNESDAY'S TRIBUNE FOR MORE