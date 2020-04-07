Video: Long Lines At Supermarkets Ahead Of Lockdown

Supermarkets were plagued by long lines on Tuesday, with customers eager to stock up on groceries before the Easter Weekend lockdown.
The next nationwide lockdown will begin at 9pm on Wednesday and last until 5am next Tuesday as the country fights the novel coronavirus
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
The natives be howling at nighttime, all week long. The colony's PM must have an astrology on PMO payroll?
The government's craziness brungin over Easter weekend lock down the entire colony - can be expected breeds even more craziness ..and you just couldn't have makeup that coincidentally this is also the entire week, starting tonight, when a done gone stark crazy PopoulacesOrdinary - get's to witness the rising supermoon in nights skies. You just, couldn't.
K4C 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Again TalkRussell
Any chance you could quarantine your mouth ?
K4C 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
NO social/physical distancing
customers are bringing in their OWN grocery bags,
that's a perfect storm
This behavior will guarantee the further spreading of COVID-19
SOMEBODY in MY Bahamas has to be a leader
to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 disease RULES have to be in place and FOLLOWED
ohdrap4 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
the tribune stepped on the ball.
the man said to open food store till 10 pm and told people to wear mask to food store.
even the slow-to-update nassau guardian spoke before.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
now they've added a new rule today "you won't be allowed in stores without a mask". I am going to bet plenty people will show up tomorrow not having heard this message, on the last day to shop, and after waiting 3hrs to get to the front of the line, people will be told they can't get in...but hey I'm sure theyve thought of the repercussions so what could go wrong?
joeblow 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
I realize that we need to have an exam for any person who wants to become Prime Minister. No campaigning, being elected party leader or any of that nonsense. The person who scores the highest gets the job.
The questions should revolve around different scenarios and the first question could be something like:
If an infection is spread by person to person contact and you want to reduce spread you should:
a) do nothing
b) control the flow of crowds, practice social distancing and make policing more effective,
c) use government policies to make every come out their house at one time and bundle up together like its Junkanoo, or
d) make and then change rules everyday
