New Providence Under Lockdown – Photos And Video

As of Saturday, April 11, 2020

LOCKDOWN: New Providence

Empty streets on New Providence during the Easter weekend lockdown. Photos: Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune staff

All quiet on Shirley Street

The Bahamas is under a complete lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the streets of New Providence eerily quiet.

These photos and this video give an indication of what it’s like outside on an Easter weekend like no other.

Comments

Clamshell 2 hours, 12 minutes ago

Wow. Just ... wow.

ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 50 minutes ago

try driving 2am in the morning on a Tuesday ..it's "almost" the same. try it this coming Tuesday! :)

TalRussell 1 hour, 30 minutes ago

Peaceful early 1960's look but still - should and shouldn't common sense economics must prevail, not have been deathly tied tightly behind backs colony's comrade merchants and business operators. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?

Clamshell 1 hour, 17 minutes ago

“ ... should and shouldn't common sense economics must prevail, not have been deathly tied tightly behind backs colony's comrade merchants ...”

Nod 3 times if you can figure out what the #&$@ that’s supposed to mean.

ThisIsOurs 39 minutes ago

3 nods: shouldnt commonsene economics prevail? why constrain business comrades so?

Clamshell 18 minutes ago

🤣🤣🤣 ... we PoupoulumacesOrdinairies done agree ... 😎

