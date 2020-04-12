A Bird’S Eye View: Deserted Streets During Easter Weekend (Photos And Video)

Photo Gallery
Empty streets on Easter weekend
Photos: Terrel W Carey Jr/Tribune staff
Drone footage and photographs of New Providence taken during the Easter weekend lockdown showing empty roads and deserted areas downtown.
