0

A Bird’S Eye View: Deserted Streets During Easter Weekend (Photos And Video)

As of Sunday, April 12, 2020

Video

New Providence in lockdown

Photo Gallery

Empty streets on Easter weekend

Photos: Terrel W Carey Jr/Tribune staff

Drone footage and photographs of New Providence taken during the Easter weekend lockdown showing empty roads and deserted areas downtown.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment