Waiting Game: Pm Signals Long Road Ahead As Lockdown Ends

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the country is making progress against COVID-19 and that the physical distancing measures he implemented are working. However, he said, it is not clear how long the strict emergency orders will need to remain in place.

He also announced during a press conference yesterday that the Ministry of Health will expand testing for COVID-19 this week, which could result in a sharp increase in cases as people with mild manifestations of the disease are incorporated into the statistic. His comments came after a quiet five-day lockdown in which the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths grew more slowly than expected. Health officials, using an exponential regression analysis model, had projected 90 cases by Easter Sunday but up to yesterday there were only 49 confirmed cases in the country.

Even while hitting occasional notes of optimism after weeks of upheaval, Dr Minnis , pictured, warned the future is uncertain. “It is unclear how long this restricted period will last,” he said. “The COVID-19 virus and how we respond will determine a number of timelines.”

Photo Gallery Empty streets on Easter weekend Photos: Terrel W Carey Jr/Tribune staff

“We are making progress,” he added. “Our physical distancing measures, curfews and lockdowns are having an affect but we still have a long way to go. We must and we will remain vigilant. Now is not the time to let down our guard. There will be no complacency on the part of your government. We must remain on full alert. We will not recover properly unless we are disciplined in applying the right and necessary measures in restoring our country to better health.”

Dr Minnis acknowledged the country faces “real challenges” because of testing limitations. With a mortality rate of about 16 percent, the Bahamas has one of the highest death rates in the world.

“As testing expands,” Dr Minnis said, “more people will be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Bahamas, including those with mild symptoms. The Ministry of Health plans to expand testing this week. This will result in an increase in the number of cases. Health officials are closely monitoring the case numbers as this will inform us where we are in the surge. As we get a broader picture of the true extent of COVID-19, this should reflect the case fatality rate is indeed lower.”

He continued: “Information from the field is also informing us that some populations are particularly hard hit and have higher mortality rates from COVID-19. Our health team is continuing to compile information on the COVID-19 outbreak in the Bahamas that will help to guide our health strategy, including measures like curfews and lockdowns.

“I understand the many burdens associated with the curfew and lockdowns, including for the poorest and more vulnerable in our society. I understand the mental health challenges, the loneliness, the difficulties, problems and anxiety caused by various measures. But rest assured that we have put in place these restrictions and guidelines to save lives. The more you abide by physical distancing, by wearing masks and by staying at home, the quicker we can ease restrictions at the appropriate time.”

Eight people have died from COVID-19. The two latest confirmed cases of the virus include a 40-year-old New Providence woman who is in isolation at home and a hospitalised 50-year-old New Providence man who also has no history of travel.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that a woman from Cat Cay, a small community off Bimini, had tested positive for the disease. The 36-year-old woman has no history of travel. She is in isolation at home.

Dr Minnis appealed to medical doctors in the private sector to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“We need every health professional available to fight this grave threat,” he said.

He said the South Beach Clinic was prepared to act as a COVID-19 facility. Once fully operational, it will be able to accommodate 10 COVID-19 patients.