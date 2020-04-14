Waiting Game: Pm Signals Long Road Ahead As Lockdown Ends

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the country is making progress against COVID-19 and that the physical distancing measures he implemented are working. However, he said, it is not clear how long the strict emergency orders will need to remain in place.
He also announced during a press conference yesterday that the Ministry of Health will expand testing for COVID-19 this week, which could result in a sharp increase in cases as people with mild manifestations of the disease are incorporated into the statistic. His comments came after a quiet five-day lockdown in which the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths grew more slowly than expected. Health officials, using an exponential regression analysis model, had projected 90 cases by Easter Sunday but up to yesterday there were only 49 confirmed cases in the country.
Even while hitting occasional notes of optimism after weeks of upheaval, Dr Minnis , pictured, warned the future is uncertain. “It is unclear how long this restricted period will last,” he said. “The COVID-19 virus and how we respond will determine a number of timelines.”
“We are making progress,” he added. “Our physical distancing measures, curfews and lockdowns are having an affect but we still have a long way to go. We must and we will remain vigilant. Now is not the time to let down our guard. There will be no complacency on the part of your government. We must remain on full alert. We will not recover properly unless we are disciplined in applying the right and necessary measures in restoring our country to better health.”
Dr Minnis acknowledged the country faces “real challenges” because of testing limitations. With a mortality rate of about 16 percent, the Bahamas has one of the highest death rates in the world.
“As testing expands,” Dr Minnis said, “more people will be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Bahamas, including those with mild symptoms. The Ministry of Health plans to expand testing this week. This will result in an increase in the number of cases. Health officials are closely monitoring the case numbers as this will inform us where we are in the surge. As we get a broader picture of the true extent of COVID-19, this should reflect the case fatality rate is indeed lower.”
He continued: “Information from the field is also informing us that some populations are particularly hard hit and have higher mortality rates from COVID-19. Our health team is continuing to compile information on the COVID-19 outbreak in the Bahamas that will help to guide our health strategy, including measures like curfews and lockdowns.
“I understand the many burdens associated with the curfew and lockdowns, including for the poorest and more vulnerable in our society. I understand the mental health challenges, the loneliness, the difficulties, problems and anxiety caused by various measures. But rest assured that we have put in place these restrictions and guidelines to save lives. The more you abide by physical distancing, by wearing masks and by staying at home, the quicker we can ease restrictions at the appropriate time.”
Eight people have died from COVID-19. The two latest confirmed cases of the virus include a 40-year-old New Providence woman who is in isolation at home and a hospitalised 50-year-old New Providence man who also has no history of travel.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that a woman from Cat Cay, a small community off Bimini, had tested positive for the disease. The 36-year-old woman has no history of travel. She is in isolation at home.
Dr Minnis appealed to medical doctors in the private sector to help in the fight against COVID-19.
“We need every health professional available to fight this grave threat,” he said.
He said the South Beach Clinic was prepared to act as a COVID-19 facility. Once fully operational, it will be able to accommodate 10 COVID-19 patients.
Clamshell 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
I saw a New York Times story this morning that said a poll taken in the U.S. reported that 2/3 of the respondents said they would be hesitant to take an airline flight until a vaccine was available for Covid-19. As for cruise ships? Forget it, they’re now viewed as floating death traps.
As a vaccine likely is more than a year away, the Bahamas must prepare for the awful reality that it will lose next year’s tourist season as well as this year’s.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Only 49 confirmed cases based on low level of testing so far with only 8 deaths. That's great. Perhaps if Minnis kept us all locked up at home indefinitely and showed the same degree of concern about crime in our country we would not have on average about 100 murders a year. But then again, his curfew and/or total lock-down emergency orders may be more motivated by the fear of mass rioting, looting and crime by the more destitute and desperate who are now unemployed, than by the Red China Virus itself.
One thing is for sure though, Minnis had better start addressing our dire economic crisis in terms of national security measures aimed at keeping the peace and recognizing that many people simply will not stay cooped up in their homes or wherever they may now be living for inordinate periods of time. Also steps must be taken to ensure basic food supplies and drinking water are available for everyone to avoid panic situations that can all too easily trigger mass rioting and looting accompanied by violent crime. Minnis needs to THINK, THINK, THINK many things through very careful. The threat of the Red China Virus will only afford him a limited 'stay-at-home' window of opportunity to do so.
TalRussell 21 minutes ago
Neither uncertain-violent times did much to have ever sufficiently worked for comrades of generations past to alter for the better the behavior of the colony's elected governments - nor its PopoulacesOrdinary at large.
If only we could avoid over repopulating we streets with sludge oil propelled motor cars? The PopoulacesOdinary will first need be free roam about's leisurely give God thanks for the deliverance they streets. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Eve 1 minute ago
Could you let the liquor stores deliver. I have no idea why delivery was stopped. That was the safest way to buy.
