Four New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that there are four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 53.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 44 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and one on the island of Bimini. The death toll remains at eight.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

• Case #50 is a 38-year-old woman of New Providence with no history of travel. She has been hospitalised.

• Case #51 is a 48-year-old woman of New Providence with no history of travel. She is in home isolation.

• Case #52 is a 33-year-old woman of New Providence with no history of travel. She is hospitalised.

• Case #53 is a 38-year-old woman of New Providence with no history of travel. She is in home isolation.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.