Long Lines As Gaming House Hands Out Care Packages

Video Long lines at A Sure Win

A gaming house handed out care packages to customers affected by COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Long lines of cars stretched back from the distribution centre as A Sure Winn gave out one package per valid customer card.

The event was held as a drive-through to minimise contact.

In a statement after the event on social media, A Sure Win thanked customers for the "overwhelming turnout", saying: "Hundreds of you participated in this wonderful exercise of neighbourly support."

The statement added: "As a company, we feel it is our duty to support our customers, team members and our wider community through efforts like this. We will continue to provide this kind of support as our resources allow and we thank our team members for helping make this special day possible for our customers."