Long Lines As Gaming House Hands Out Care Packages

A gaming house handed out care packages to customers affected by COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Long lines of cars stretched back from the distribution centre as A Sure Winn gave out one package per valid customer card.
The event was held as a drive-through to minimise contact.
In a statement after the event on social media, A Sure Win thanked customers for the "overwhelming turnout", saying: "Hundreds of you participated in this wonderful exercise of neighbourly support."
The statement added: "As a company, we feel it is our duty to support our customers, team members and our wider community through efforts like this. We will continue to provide this kind of support as our resources allow and we thank our team members for helping make this special day possible for our customers."
Hoda 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
Positive things are great to hear at this time!
...But i thought Bahamians say they dont stand on long line cause thats dehumanizing...
TalRussell 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Could've fooled this comrade cause would've thought be more likes eighty percent numbers players don't even own car be Drive-thru lining up care package...so where's Tribune photographer's picture of the lineup their real comrade client wagerers...but makes plenty sense since...don't the the odds setters not say that numbers wagerers can better handle the psychology of risk vs. reward. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Can you imagine a web shop saying it's their duty to support their customers when for years their real duty has all along been to get their customers hooked on highly addictive gambling so that they could be mercilessly fleeced?!!
