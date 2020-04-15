Car Flips Over On Prince Charles Drive

This car overturned early Tuesday morning on Prince Charles Drive and crashed into the wall of the Anglican Church of the Epiphany.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Comments
hrysippus 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
How can this happen if this vehicle was travelling within the speed limit? In a country with a more sophisticated police force the driver's cell phone would be confiscated and the speed that he was travelling at would then be determined. I am glad that no one was hurt though.
