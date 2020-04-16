500 Free Lunches For Bain And Grants Town

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WHILE many Bahamians face hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bain and Grants Town community will not have empty stomachs as 500 free hot lunches are being home delivered daily.

Area Member of Parliament Travis Robinson said his constituents can count on full course balanced meals brought to their homes until April 30.

Previous projects in the area included helping with grocery assistance for the elderly, but the MP recognised some people did not have the means to prepare food at home.

“... I understand that the grocery meals, the grocery bags would’ve been a challenge to them in the sense that many of them do not have stove to cook the food and those who do have stoves have a portable stove which means that they have to buy the gas can to cook the meal as well..,” he told The Tribune.

“And I’ve seen on numerous occasions where persons who are cooking meals, they run out of gas and they don’t have enough funds to purchase another gas can so they end up eating uncooked meals.

“... You also have situations where individuals in the community, who have a (large) stove to cook, they don’t have the gas to cook the meal on the stove.”

He recognised that people coming to him for help a properly cooked meal was a better approach and doing deliveries would help to avoid crowds at his constituency office. The initiative started on Tuesday and it has been “very well received”.

He said the demand has been so great, his team had to make changes to accommodate more people in need.

Local food vendors are helping with cooking the meals.

“So, we have divided among the four local chefs within the community who normally cook and they prepare the food at their already approved establishment,” Mr Robinson said.

On the first day, the MP estimated 420 people called in. There are also people in the community who are already registered on the list, like senior citizens, who do not have to call in and are automatically rolled over on the list each day.

Single parents in the community from prior projects were also contacted to confirm interest in receiving assistance.

Mr Robinson said the volume of calls for help “surpassed my expectations in terms of persons who would actually even need the assistance.”

A team of 120 volunteers and drivers from parts of the community drop off the meals directly to homes. Asked about measures for volunteers, the MP stated they are “fully protected” as gloves and masks are being worn.