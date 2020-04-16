Anglican Schools And Diocese Hit By Layoffs

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

THE Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas has laid off 66 employees and reduced the salaries of remaining employees by half.

The move affects schools and churches under its banner.

Yesterday, the organisation, which oversees The Bahamas as well as Turks and Caicos, said it has been financially affected by the fallout from COVID-19.

As a result the diocese said it regretfully chose to lay off 14 diocesan office staff and a total of 52 employees from three schools - St John’s College, St Anne’s School in New Providence and St Andrew’s School in Exuma. The diocese said this decision will not apply to Bishop Michael Eldon School in Grand Bahama because that island is still recovering from Hurricane Dorian.

“All remaining staff in the diocesan office and in the schools will be placed on half pay,” a statement issued by the diocese said yesterday.

“This approach was taken in order to allow all entities to be sustained for as long as possible on this challenging landscape where only scarce resources are available but where life must continue.

“Based on what is happening in our communities, no one should be surprised by these measures, or fail to understand the rationale behind the same, even though painful.”

The news has left some employees in shock.

One teacher’s aide said it is “sad” the way she and several others have been treated by the diocese.

After working for the organisation for a number of years, she told The Tribune under condition of anonymity, that to be handled this way was “unacceptable” and “disappointing”.

She was informed of the decision in a letter signed by Bishop Laish Boyd dated yesterday, April 15.

The letter read: “…As a result of emergency orders, which includes 24 hour curfews and lockdowns, all businesses except essential or expected services have ceased public operations. This includes all of our schools. We do not know when we will be able to return to our school buildings. Tourism which is responsible for over 60 percent of our economy has shut down and many businesses have reduced activity, laid off staff or closed.

“Many of our parents have not paid fees for the trinity term and are now without jobs. The likelihood of our recouping these outstanding fees is very slim. The diocese does not have the funds to sustain our payroll for the remainder of the school year. Against the backdrop of this reality we have had to make some very difficult decisions.”

It continued: “We regret that we have no choice but to lay you off effective April 30, 2020. We will review the situation at the end of June 2020 to determine the way forward and will notify each employee of the decision made.”

A teacher, who did not want to be named, said the announcement was a “shock”.

“I honestly thought my position was secured, so it was a shocker to learn on Tuesday of my fate,” she told this newspaper.

However, she said she understood the rationale behind the move, adding that at this point she had no choice but to lean on scripture for comfort during this difficult time.

“This too shall pass. I still have life so I’m grateful.”

The diocese has encouraged those who were laid off to seek assistance from the National Insurance Board, noting that the relevant forms should be sent into its office to ensure receiving aid is not delayed.

About 30,000 people have already applied to NIB for unemployment assistance.

To date NIB has paid out more than $5m in unemployment benefits to workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.