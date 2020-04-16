Bahamian Investors: Our Nation Needs You

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A prominent businessman is urging Bahamian investors and those with overseas capital holdings to “bring some of that back and help rebuild the local economy” in COVID-19’s wake.

Sir Franklyn Wilson, the Arawak Homes and Sunshine Holdings chairman, told Tribune Business in a recent interview it was his “hope and prayer” that the recent international thrust encouraged by the Central Bank’s gradual exchange control loosening will be reversed to help rescue both Bahamian businesses and the wider economy in the pandemic’s aftermath.

Arguing that many companies may need new equity investment, in the shape of fresh owners and partners, to revive as opposed to borrowing, Sir Franklyn said The Bahamas needed to go beyond “just talk and really rebuild together” to ensure its economy can rebound from the steepest contraction in living memory.

“My view is that the country is going to be so challenged to restart after COVID-19 that I believe there are going to be significant companies in The Bahamas where, to get them restarted, it’s not going to be a question of them borrowing more money,” Sir Franklyn said.

“It makes more sense for them to think of stronger partnerships. To that extent, my hope and prayer is that investors that do have some capacity locally will use that capacity to help rebuild the country and rebuild companies. When I talk about building capacity this may be having the capacity to help rebuild local businesses.”

Sir Franklyn, whose RoyalStar Assurance acquired nearly one-third of a Cayman-based insurance broker last October before the COVID-19 threat ever emerged, also called on Bahamians with capital and assets overseas - such as monies invested via the Central Bank’s exchange control liberalisation initiative - to repatriate them and invest in this nation’s economic recovery.

“Before there was a lot of thrust about doing business internationally, but right now we owe it to the country to do all we can to rebuild the economy,” he told Tribune Business. “As a matter of fact, with people who have taken significant capital out of the country, I think it would be an expression of confidence to reinvest that money locally.

“The Central Bank went on that thing to allow Bahamians to invest more and more overseas. Now might be the time to bring some of it back and help rebuild the local economy. This cannot just be talk. This has to be more than just talk. We have really got to rebuild together. It’s got to go past talk.”

Both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Moody’s have projected that the Bahamian economy will shrink by more than 8 percent this year, estimating that it will contract by around $1bn in current prices and almost $900m in real terms. Those forecasts are in line with the Government’s, which estimated that the economy could lose $1bn in the four months to end-June 2020 before the full scale of the COVID-19 pandemic was exposed.