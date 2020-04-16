Detainees Will Not Be Sent Home - For Now

By EARYEL BOWLEG

REPATRIATIONS are temporarily suspended in light of countries closing their borders and not accepting detainees, according to the officer in charge of the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

“We are temporarily on hold right now,” Superintendent Peter Joseph told The Tribune yesterday. “Of course you know most countries or almost all countries are not taking any detainees and so we have to maintain the persons that we have in custody until such time….

“....So while we may want to continue our exercises we have to refer to the Department of Foreign Affairs relative to any clearance on what we might or might not be able to get.”

As for visitations to the centre, he said: “That whole process has been temporarily suspended due to the fact that we cannot expose persons who we already have in custody to persons who may be out in the public domain.”

The detention centre has a population of 109 people, but there are no concerns of overcrowding as the centre has a capacity of over 200, he said.

Supt Joseph said a group of Cuban nationals who were apprehended recently were placed in a separate area “entirely” from the general population.



He said they were quarantined at the facility and are not showing signs of the coronavirus so far.