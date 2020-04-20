Junkanoo Facing Major Scale Backs

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

JUNKANOO leaders are eying dramatically scaled back parades as the COVID-19 crisis wreaks havoc on their preparations.

The Tribune spoke to several Junkanoo leaders yesterday, days after the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence said in a statement that “only time will tell” how Junkanoo parades look this season - if they are hosted at all. Rouschard Martin, chairman of the Roots Junkanoo group, said the lockdown has affected his group in three ways: it has indefinitely postponed election for administrative positions, it has prevented members from gathering in shacks to prepare and practise and it has put their sponsorship into doubt.

A major hotel usually covers 20 percent of the Roots’ expenditure of about $200,000 per parade, he said, but that assistance may now be in doubt because of the tourism industry shutdown.

He said at this point in previous years, major groups would have already ordered material to begin making line costumes, something that has been delayed because of the crisis.

“I think we should have one parade with relaxed rules without all that costuming on the road,” Mr Martin said. “The usual rules call for 12 off the shoulder categories for instance, so maybe we could just bring six. I believe a parade later in the year would help lift the spirits of Junkanoo participants and also the populace because it’s at the heart of our cultural foundation.”

However, Mr Martin said even if the lockdown extends into the end of May, Junkanoo groups would still be able to prepare for two parades.

Kendenique Campbell-Moss, co-chair of the Saxons Superstars, agreed, telling The Tribune groups could host a parade after as little as three months of preparations.

“We are Junkanoo jonsers,” she said. “Any slice we could get we are getting. It might not go as full scale as in years past because we know the constraints of people in the groups.”

Mrs Campbell-Moss emphasised the challenge groups face is financial, not time related.

“The average person,” she said, “is tourism employed and out of work receiving NIB compensation. They may not have funds to spend on a lavish costume at this point of time.

“We will have to be resourceful which means using sponge or newspaper or going in cloth. Everyone has been affected by this shutdown so how can you ask a group member that’s been out of work for three, four months to produce something if they had lost their regular income? That would be inhumane. I have a member who told me ‘I know I may not have the money to outfit myself and my daughter but if she want to rush for Christmas, KC I will definitely make sure my daughter is ready but I know I can’t get both of us ready.’

“So the challenge has nothing to do with time to produce something. You could start your costume Christmas Day and get onto Bay Street by Christmas night. It is the financial obligation that’s concerning because Junkanoo is an expensive commodity. You need money to look good.”

Asked if the JCNP is minded to host a parade, Mrs Campbell-Moss said: “We are very, very, very overwhelmingly leaning toward a parade. We love this. This ain’ something we could pick up and put down.”

Mrs Campbell-Moss said despite all the challenges COVID-19 poses to the Junkanoo community, it has also brought groups together.

“We go on live at night on Zoom and watch old footage of Junkanoo that we would’ve seen from 1999 or 2001 and we’re just looking at how we can do better and create a better craft,” she said. “We are talking old stories, ways to craft our industry and how to figure out better marketing to the international community. Junkanoo is tribal but Nassau is only 21 by seven.”

Major parades are hosted on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.