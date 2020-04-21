One Dead, One Injured After Grand Bahama Shooting Incidents

One man was killed and another is in hospital after two shooting incidents in Grand Bahama on Monday night.

The first incident happened shortly before 7pm on Hilary Avenue. According to reports, a man was standing in front of a house when he was shot multiple times from a vehicle. He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance but later succumbed to his injuries.

The second incident took place shortly before 8pm. A man was in the area of Inagua Way, Hawksbill, when he was shot multiple times – also from a vehicle. He was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are aggressively investigating these matters and are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist. You can call 350-3106 thru12, 919/911 or your nearest police station.