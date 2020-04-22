The Ministry of Health has announced that there are five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 70.

The newly confirmed cases are:

• Case 66 – a 28-year-old woman of New Providence who is in isolation at home.

• Case 67 – a 33-year-old man of New Providence, also in isolation at home.

• Case 68 – a 65-year-old man of New Providence who is in hospital.

• Case 69 – a 63-year-old woman of Bimini who is in the Government quarantine facility.

• Case 70 – a 78-year-old man of Bimini who is isolation at home.

There have been seven confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, 61 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and one on the island of Bimini.

The Ministry of Health is reminding individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.