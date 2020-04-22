Updated: One Dead, One Injured After Grand Bahama Shooting Incidents

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition following two separate shooting incidents in Grand Bahama on Monday.

Police are actively investigating a suspected gang-related murder believed to be linked to a shooting in the Hawksbill community, where a second man was also shot multiple times.

The identity of the victims have not been released, however unconfirmed reports suggest the deceased is Kent Webber, aka “Pooh Bear” of Hilary Avenue, Freeport.

His death is the fifth homicide for the year on Grand Bahama, according to The Tribune’s records, and the 21st nationally.

The second man, a resident of Hawksbill who was later shot, is in critical condition.

According to reports, shortly after 7pm on Monday police received information of a shooting incident on Hilary Avenue.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said that a man was standing in front of a residence when he was shot multiple times in the body by people in a vehicle.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Rand Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries.

An hour later, police received a report of a second shooting incident.

ASP Pinder reported that shortly after 8pm officers received information that a man, while in the area of Inagua Way, was shot multiple times by culprits in a vehicle.

The victim was taken by car to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The shooting left some residents in Hawksbill terrified. In a video posted to social media, one frightened woman was seen crying following the incident.

A number of police teams were dispatched to the area to investigate.

Anyone with information should call 242-350-3106 through 12 or call the nearest police station.