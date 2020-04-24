Grand Bahama Port Authority Donates Two X-Ray Machines

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

In support of the fight against COVID-19, the Grand Bahama Port Authority has donated two new medical x-ray machines to the Grand Bahama Health Services.

The “critical diagnostic” equipment was delivered to the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama facility, which has been made available as a standby medical facility for the treatment of coronavirus cases.

GBPA President Ian Rolle made the donation through their charitable organization, the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, which augments essential medical tools needed to deliver vital healthcare services here on Grand Bahama.

He said: “X-ray technology is critical to diagnosing and treating a myriad of illnesses and conditions, including COVID-19. Residents will benefit from the addition of these two X-ray machines throughout the current pandemic and well beyond, as these machines will remain here on island for future service.”

The company noted that as the pandemic continues to impact individuals, families and communities across the country, all residents of Grand Bahama are urged to adhere to the government’s Emergency Order.

Sarah St George, acting chairman of the GBPA, said they continue to support the efforts of the GBHS. She said the addition of the two X-ray machines will assist with frontline triage.

“We know that this is a challenging and uncertain time here at home and the world over.

“The GBPA reminds residents to stay informed through the Government’s COVID-19 website, as well as its own website and social media pages.

“We must continue to do our part to slow the spread of the virus through physical distancing, hand-washing and by following all protocols. By working together and staying apart, we will get through this,” Ms St. George said.