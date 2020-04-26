Covid-19 Sunday Update: Two Newly Confirmed Cases

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that there are two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 80.

The newly confirmed cases are a 49-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman. Both are from New Providence and are in isolation at home.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 64 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and eight on the island of Bimini.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.