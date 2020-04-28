Struggling To Survive As Slowdown In Economy Bites

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WITH her son cradled in her arms, unemployed single mother Orytha Ingrahm was awaiting food assistance from the Department of Social Services at Baillou Hill Road yesterday.

The 25-year-old was among several people outside the department looking for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some of them had fallen on hard times before the economic slowdown.

Chairs lined the building’s entrance and a tent was set up on the side to provide shade from the sun. Although there was a sign posted explaining people must wear masks, there were individuals seen entering the building without one.

“I’ve been unemployed from before this,” Ms Ingrahm told The Tribune. “How I get by is assistance from churches. People come and donate food and then I come and I just make meals with what I get.”

The young mother said she chooses not to bother her children’s father for support and prefers to shoulder the burden of taking care of them. Instead of depending on him, she said her sister, mother and other relatives pitch in with the youngsters. Already experiencing hard times, the economic slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse.

She said because of the COVID-19 situation, she can’t look for a job at the moment.

“I really can’t do nothing about it. I just got to follow what we have to follow and… just, you know, adjust to it. Even though you might say you don’t want to go another month, you can’t do nothing about it so just got to face the reality for right now and just try to do as you can do until it’s over.”

Also seeking food assistance was husband and father-of-three Frederick Isaacs. He has young children ranging from six down to six-months-old. The 31-year-old became unemployed at the beginning of March. He said he worked on Cabbage Beach. Mentally, he admitted this time has been “traumatising” for him.

He added: “I ain’t never been through this in my life… All of my earnings, whatever I had in savings, I spent everything... Everything is gone.

“Right now, for me it’s just surviving. Just eating. Just food and water - the basics. It’s hard for me to get those stuff.

“I’m just at a point of just getting help however I could get it.”

Rent assistance was another popular aid people were seeking. Cattieann Marshall said she owes her landlord a few months in rent and her bills are piling up. She said her landlord would normally be understanding, but she has been behind now for a few months.

“I owe her a few months now because now where I have two bad knees I really out of work. Now since the rental assistance came up, I just say well let me try and come get something to try to repay her back ‘cause she’s really been good with me when it comes to the rent,” she said.