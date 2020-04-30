Davis Hits Out At 'Show Of Hypocrisy' After Two Americans Allowed Entry

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said Thursday it is “disgraceful” that two Americans were allowed entry to the country while Bahamians in some cases have been made to suffer in foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two Americans, who are said to be residents of the Bahamas, were allowed to land in New Providence on Wednesday despite the closure of Bahamian borders to commercial flights with incoming passengers, according to the Nassau Guardian.
When contacted for comment, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said he would address the controversy at a press conference later today.
Describing the decision as a “show of hypocrisy”, Mr Davis said the country deserves an explanation as to why this was allowed.
“I had been admonishing the government not to abandon one of its primary and cardinal obligations to Bahamians,” Mr Davis told The Tribune on Thursday. “You can’t just leave your citizens in a strange land.
“What we’ve seen today is a selective admission of persons who are able to come. This is what has characterised their conduct.”
He said as far as people knew, provisions were being made for the return of citizens and residents, not that people were already being allowed in the country.
“It is truly disgraceful the way that the government has mistreated our people,” Mr Davis said.
Both Americans were allowed to quarantine at home, according to the report.
However on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said officials were finalising details to ensure Bahamians stuck abroad are brought home. He said upon their return, Bahamian citizens would be kept in a designated quarantine facility guarded by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
At the time, Dr Minnis said some 200 Bahamians were seeking to return home. Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have said that number has increased exponentially.
CatIslandBoy 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
This fella tries hard to remain relevant while capturing valuable space in the daily news. The tribune should not become an accomplice in his scheme.
moncurcool 55 minutes ago
Time and time again I keep wondering why the Tribune puts a mic in front of this man.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
"Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have said that number has increased exponentially."
How is this even possible?? Directly because of your orders these people have been stranded and low on funds for a month. You cut iff their access to funds by banning international transfers. And you don't even know how many of them there are a month later?
Please do not tell us that you abandoned 400 Bahamians for some swabs.
I suspect the epiphany about bringing 400 Bahamians home is a ruse, all meant to cover the private flight for these rich individuals. I suspect the repatriation of the Bahamians will drag on with more rules introduced to ensure that literally none of them qualify for free transit.
John 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Can you really trust The Americans? First they refused PPE now they find it necessary to bring this supplies? Supplies of what??? Why couldn’t they send a Bahamasair craft for it?
TigerB 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
"Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands confirmed that two Americans, who are Bahamas residents, were allowed to land on New Providence yesterday despite the closure of The Bahamas’ border."
"On Monday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government will allow Bahamians to return home. He said all Bahamians returning from the United States will be quarantined at a secure facility upon entry to The Bahamas."
This is a part of the Nassau Guardian, same story. I pulled out pieces of it. Seems these people made it to the Bahamas on their own, no Bahamasair, no type of bahamian flag carried. They are Bahamians according to the read.So its is an educated guess that if more Bahamians get here they would be able to land. I think they are waiting for a free plane ride perhaps. Maybe I am missing something...
Clamshell 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
If there’s one thing Philip “Gravy” Davis would recognize immediately, it would be a show of hypocrisy.
realfreethinker 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Can the Tribune please stop giving this idiot a forum for his bullshit
Bahamaland231 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
PLP will never see office with Brave leading the charge.
DDK 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
He may be the leader of the Opposition which many of us have long counted as 'The Enemy' but in this capacity I find he makes many valid points which we would be churlish to discount...
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Agree. Those who don't want an opposition voice are the same ones who would happily see the right to free speech thrown out the window for all but their supporters.
moncurcool 50 minutes ago
Agree we need an opposition voice. The problem is that Davis just seems to opposes to oppose. So anything happens he opposes. And what that does is that when real issues comes up that he should opposes, no one is listening. He is like the boy how cries wolf. When it really matters people are like who cares. He needs to learn that not every mountain can be defended. Pick the 20% that will give 80% of results. Stop dealing with the 80% stuff only giving 20% results.
The_Oracle 23 minutes ago
Any Man can criticize his neighbors yard and or affairs, while standing in his own disaster. Can you imagine the preferential treatment and availability of "Privileges for sale" under the PLP?
