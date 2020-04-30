Davis Hits Out At 'Show Of Hypocrisy' After Two Americans Allowed Entry

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said Thursday it is “disgraceful” that two Americans were allowed entry to the country while Bahamians in some cases have been made to suffer in foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Americans, who are said to be residents of the Bahamas, were allowed to land in New Providence on Wednesday despite the closure of Bahamian borders to commercial flights with incoming passengers, according to the Nassau Guardian.

When contacted for comment, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said he would address the controversy at a press conference later today.

Describing the decision as a “show of hypocrisy”, Mr Davis said the country deserves an explanation as to why this was allowed.

“I had been admonishing the government not to abandon one of its primary and cardinal obligations to Bahamians,” Mr Davis told The Tribune on Thursday. “You can’t just leave your citizens in a strange land.

“What we’ve seen today is a selective admission of persons who are able to come. This is what has characterised their conduct.”

He said as far as people knew, provisions were being made for the return of citizens and residents, not that people were already being allowed in the country.

“It is truly disgraceful the way that the government has mistreated our people,” Mr Davis said.

Both Americans were allowed to quarantine at home, according to the report.

However on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said officials were finalising details to ensure Bahamians stuck abroad are brought home. He said upon their return, Bahamian citizens would be kept in a designated quarantine facility guarded by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

At the time, Dr Minnis said some 200 Bahamians were seeking to return home. Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have said that number has increased exponentially.

For more on this story, see Friday’s Tribune.

