Art Of Graphix: Internet Cookies Are A 'Double-Edged Sword'

Whether you are just a casual Internet user or make a living as a web developer, there are certain things about HTTP cookies that everyone should know, such as their purpose and its privacy. If you have used a web browser such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer or Safari, I am pretty sure you have probably picked up a few cookies along the way. Cookies are a necessary part of the way the Internet works, as well as being a source of privacy concerns and security risks. For this reason, casual Internet users and developers have good reason to better understand how these tiny bits of data work.

What are Internet cookies?

Cookies typically function akin to "a web user's identity card". They store data relating to the user's online browsing activities, such as registering on a website or using a shopping cart. Consequently, when the user returns to the same internet address, the website will automatically recognise the user because of the information stored by the cookie.

How does it work?

Ultimately, cookies are messages that Internet servers pass to a web browser when you visit Internet sites. Your browser stores each message in a small file, called cookie.txt. When another page from the server is requested, your browser sends the cookie back to the server. These details can include pages visited at the site, such as: What you did when you were on the site; how many times you visited the site; language preferences; the IP address of your device; and your login information etc. This information enables websites to offer convenient logins and authentication.

Are Internet Cookies bad?

Cookies do not store personal information such as an e-mail address or phone number, and are not seen as a direct threat to privacy or security. However, they raise a host of indirect issues. Not all cookies are created equal. Super cookies, also known as flash or zombie cookies, are stored either online or in the user's' computer outside of the usual location in the web browser, which makes them difficult to detect or manage. Some present a bit of a double-edged sword as they enable mission-critical website features while simultaneously presenting a legitimate risk to website security and user privacy.

Should I delete cookies?

Only if you no longer want the computer to remember your internet browsing history. However, if you are using a public computer I recommend deleting cookies when you have finished browsing. Furthermore, if you delete cookies, the entire history of your web browsing experience will be lost and any websites that you were logged into will not recognise you.

Cookies are files that can be deleted, and you may not want to block them, as it can limit the quality of your internet experience. Moreover, browsers can be set to ask your permission before accepting a cookie and only from trusted websites. They operate in the background, so they are not likely to cause much obvious trouble, but if you are deleting cookies you will also probably want to clear your browser's cache.

Does clearing history remove everything?

No. The administrator of your network or IT Department will be able to view all your browser history. This means that they can view and retain almost every web page you have visited. Clearing your browser history is NOT the same as clearing your Google and App activity history. When your browser history is cleared, you are only deleting the history that is locally stored on your computer. Likewise, clearing your browser history does not do anything to the data stored on Google's servers.

In conclusion, cookies are not going anywhere any time soon, as they are an integral part of the modern Internet when it comes to remembering information about websites. There is really no way around them. They are designed to make user interaction with the Internet easier and faster. More importantly, by educating yourself about how cookies work, be prepared to take advantage of the benefits but protect yourself against the inherent risks. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT THE COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/marketing co-ordinator and certified life coach with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.