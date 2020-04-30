Man Armed With Machete Shot Dead By Police

A man armed with a machete was shot and killed by police on Abaco on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm, police responded to a dispute involving neighbours in Dundas Town. On their arrival, the officers were attacked by the man with the machete.

The officers fired at him and he was killed. Prior to the arrival of the police, two people were injured and taken to hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The matter will be handed over to Her Majesty’s Coroner for further investigation.